Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PLXS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.93. 297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99. Plexus has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $96.27.
In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Insiders sold 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
