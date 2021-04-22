Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PLXS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.93. 297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99. Plexus has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $96.27.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Insiders sold 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.