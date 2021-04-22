Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PLXS traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $93.93. 297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,946. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $96.27.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $161,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.