Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lowered Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $27.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $2,650,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 96.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 62,884 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

