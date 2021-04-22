Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLYM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,165,000 after acquiring an additional 375,356 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 178,457 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 166,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 557.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 126,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.