PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Position Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $69,407,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,307,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,856,000 after purchasing an additional 409,151 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 641.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 424,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.