PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $69,407,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $15,307,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,856,000 after purchasing an additional 409,151 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PNM Resources by 641.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 424,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.86 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

