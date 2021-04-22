PolkaBridge Price Tops $0.33 (PBR)

PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:PBR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. PolkaBridge has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaBridge has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaBridge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00282427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004462 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $540.01 or 0.01027326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.48 or 0.00687685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,055.30 or 1.00933557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PolkaBridge

PolkaBridge’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. PolkaBridge’s total supply is 88,046,120 coins and its circulating supply is 22,046,120 coins. PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaBridge is a decentralized application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s product is PolkaBridge DEX – a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn rewards. “

