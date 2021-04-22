Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 388,523 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $8.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $575.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,331,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 260,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,990 in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.