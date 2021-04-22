PowerPool 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.33 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $68.16 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PowerPool has traded down 23% against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00005400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00074261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.94 or 0.00740205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00096902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,488.93 or 0.08225740 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00051316 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,128,598 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.