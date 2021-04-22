Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 148.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Precigen were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $4,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precigen alerts:

PGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.