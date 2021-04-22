Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Insider Derek Jantz Sells 9,676 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) insider Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $84,084.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,026,435 shares in the company, valued at $34,989,720.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Derek Jantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $105,541.80.

On Friday, February 19th, Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $111,607.65.

On Friday, January 29th, Derek Jantz sold 6,444 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $78,939.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Derek Jantz sold 7,048 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $82,320.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $518.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 625.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

