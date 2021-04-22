Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRLD. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.40.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.35. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,486.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,631 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 574,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,907,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

