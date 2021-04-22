Pretium Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,986 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,134% compared to the typical volume of 323 call options.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,116,000 after buying an additional 1,989,082 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,191,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after buying an additional 1,947,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,272,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 560,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 236,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Pretium Resources from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

