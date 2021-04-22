Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys New Stake in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

PPSI opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.