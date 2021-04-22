Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $258,000 in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In related news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.