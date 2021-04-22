Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after buying an additional 763,379 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 201,041 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 215,614 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 255,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 255,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of DBD opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

