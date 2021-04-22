Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,139 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,271 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

FOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Forestar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of FOR opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

