Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $225,000 Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.20 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $160.71 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.01 and a 12 month high of $177.11. The stock has a market cap of $507.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.10.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 29.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

