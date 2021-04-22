Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSTL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 268.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2,998.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 407.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 14.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $764,687.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at $40,692,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $577,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,000 shares of company stock worth $28,329,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.74 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.