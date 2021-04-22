Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Raised to $188.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.
PRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.
PRI opened at $161.07 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $163.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.44.
In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
