Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Raised to $188.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

PRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

PRI opened at $161.07 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $163.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

