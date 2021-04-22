Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Ready Capital worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 319,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $766.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

RC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

