Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 97 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Zendesk by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 265.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 245,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 178,268 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $1,661,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Zendesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $144.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.35 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $230,934.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

