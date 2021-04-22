Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 104.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,965 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $77.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

