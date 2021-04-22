Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,574 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,667,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after acquiring an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PANW opened at $356.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.04 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.64 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

