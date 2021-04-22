PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives $59.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 33.0% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in PROG by 67.0% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 21.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PROG by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. PROG has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

