Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lifted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD opened at $114.71 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $115.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day moving average of $102.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

