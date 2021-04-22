ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.93. 619,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50.

