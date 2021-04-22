ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €15.10 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.05 ($21.24).

ETR PSM opened at €17.63 ($20.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €7.44 ($8.76) and a 52-week high of €18.61 ($21.89). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

