Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.10

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 7473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.09 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 99.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 492,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 245,856 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,740,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Prospect Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 1,014.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 81,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

