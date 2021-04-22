Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to post $6.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $22.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $52.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $124.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

Several research firms recently commented on PRVB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. 920,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,320. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after buying an additional 611,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 212,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167,640 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

