Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 241.0% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 21,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,940. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of -272.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

