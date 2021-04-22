PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Eric Pauwels Sells 786 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $45.96 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,897,000 after buying an additional 285,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,875,000 after buying an additional 977,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 900,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,934,000 after acquiring an additional 54,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,327,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

