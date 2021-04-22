PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $65.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $34,164.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,454 shares of company stock valued at $424,201. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,875,000 after purchasing an additional 977,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,694 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,561,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 364,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 139,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The firm had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.