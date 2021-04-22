PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PHM. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,680,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.