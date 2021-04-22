Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Issued By Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) – Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CWX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.96.

Shares of TSE CWX opened at C$10.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$835.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$2.86 and a 12 month high of C$10.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.07 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.