Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mattel, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mattel in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAT. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

MAT opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,085.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

