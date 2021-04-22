Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

