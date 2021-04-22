Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Lowered by Analyst

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for O-I Glass in a research note issued on Sunday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

