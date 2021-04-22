Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

NYSE:SQM opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.