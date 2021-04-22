Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Urban Edge Properties Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

