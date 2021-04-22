Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Equitrans Midstream Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ETRN. Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 42.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

