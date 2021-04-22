Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Cut by Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

