Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$187.36.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$177.19 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$222.15. The company has a market cap of C$33.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$156.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$164.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.332 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.