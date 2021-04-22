Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $77.98 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $779.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.