Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

WAL stock opened at $101.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $42,325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,794,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

