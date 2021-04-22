Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FL. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

FL opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after buying an additional 144,527 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Foot Locker by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 52,228 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Foot Locker by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Foot Locker by 393,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,940 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

