Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Subsea 7 S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Subsea 7 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUBCY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SEB Equities cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SUBCY stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.15. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

