Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

