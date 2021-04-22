Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

DAL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $40,178,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

