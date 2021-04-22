Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lowered by Analyst

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2022 earnings at $12.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.29.

NFLX stock opened at $508.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

